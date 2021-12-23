Jordan Henderson proud of the fighting spirit displayed by a victorious Liverpool team on their way to the semi-final

Jordan Henderson was a surprise start in a starting eleven that saw 10 changes from the Totenham Hostspur game, to face Leicester City.

Our captain had been struck down with a non COVID related illness, that saw him miss the previous outing and training but it wasn’t enough to stop a Carabao Cup tie.

In what appeared to be a pre-meditated substitution from Jurgen Klopp, our No.14 was removed 30 minutes remaining in place of a highly influential Naby Keita.

READ MORE: ‘Proud to be a part of this team’ – Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was buzzing with his teammates after a famous Anfield victory

The Sunderland-born midfielder was still a big part in helping the youngsters through a tough start to the game and also starting a comeback, he then took to Instagram to display his pride in the result.

The 31-year-old said: ‘We kept fighting and got our rewards! Credit to the lads, we never give up! 💪@caoimhinkelleher98 👏🙌‘.

It’s great he’s made such a quick return to action and that he looks fresh for our next trip to face Brendan Rodgers’ side, given the suspension of the Leeds United Boxing Day fixture.

You can view Henderson’s upload via his Instagram page:

Fouls, indirect free-kicks and match-fixing: Liverpool vs. Inter Milan 1965