(Video) Kasper Schmeichel pulls off impressive save from close range against Mo Salah

Mo Salah was denied for a second time by Kasper Schmeichel as the ‘keeper pulled off an unbelievable save in the first-half.

After saving our No.11’s penalty, the Danish stopper pulled off a brilliant right-handed save from close range and a narrow angle.

In what was a frustrating first 45 minutes for the Egyptian King, it appeared as though he was trying a bit too hard to make amends for the miss from the spot.

This opportunity came as the 29-year-old reacted quickest to a mishap from the Foxes defence but wasn’t able to turn the ball home.

