Liverpool supporters react to ITV’s ‘Anne’, the heartbreaking story of the Hillsborough disaster and the 33-year search for justice

Liverpool, and indeed all of football, supporters have been gripped by ITV’s new four-part documentary ‘Anne’ that has thrust the Hillsborough Stadium disaster back into the limelight.

It followed the story of Anne Williams, mother of 15-year-old Kevin Williams who was one of the 97 people killed in Sheffield Wednesday’s stadium during the 1989 FA Cup semi-final.

After the death of her son, the relentless Formby-born campaigner fought for truth and justice in the name of her son and all the others who passed away on the darkest day in our history.

Re-living the heartache of the match, the years of battling that followed and the passing of the activist in 2013 were all highly emotive topics for everyone who managed to tune in.

Such was the intensity of feeling that the quartet of episodes provoked, many took to social media to share their thoughts and memories and here’s a selection of them:

A harrowing masterpiece which has shown the nation, the love & bravery of Anne, the families, survivors & campaigners who fought so hard for justice that was always denied by a corrupt establishment. Thank you @ksampsonwriter @MPeakeOfficial @StephenWalters #JFT97 #Anne pic.twitter.com/AUdfoD4Y3l — lan Byrne MP (@IanByrneMP) January 5, 2022

Having just completed the 4 episodes of #Anne in a row here in the US, I go to bed with tears in my eyes and a hole in my heart. God bless the families, those who supported them, and may those who were unlawfully killed that day rest in eternal peace #JFT97 — Peter Moore (@PeterMooreLFC) January 6, 2022

I’m overwhelmed by the response to Anne. The whole cast and crew were magnificent. I will do my best to respond in kind. Thank you for watching and don’t forget the documentary tomorrow night. Any story about truth and justice is always one worth telling.🙏❤️.x — Stephen Walters (@StephenWalters) January 5, 2022

97 people unlawfully killed. Nobody held accountable. Join the call for a #HillsboroughLawNow this Friday from 1pm.#Anne pic.twitter.com/8BJkzFkhP1 — Andy Burnham (@AndyBurnhamGM) January 5, 2022

Watching @ITV #Anne if anyone doesn't know about Hillsborough, you need to watch. I haven't read the newspaper 'the sun' since this match… — Gareth 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 〓〓⚜ (@TaffGT) January 2, 2022

I would like to thank everyone for their beautiful and heartwarming messages. It has been an honour to walk a short way in the character shoes of the mighty Anne Williams. A true inspiration, showing us all, we must fight for truth and justice wherever it is under attack.✊❤️ pic.twitter.com/OcOKWFmywg — Maxine Peake (@MPeakeOfficial) January 5, 2022

It’s impossible to put into words the damning affect the tragedy had on our city and its people, as well as the injustice served upon the supporters by the government, police and the media – that has left a permanent mark.

Without people like the brilliant Anne Williams fighting for what is right, nothing will ever change and we salute her for all her hard work and love.

We also salute the Hillsborough families and all supporters of our club, Everton and every other football fan and non-football person who has helped ensure that this tragedy and injustice is never forgotten and the fight for finding the culprits accountable will never end.

