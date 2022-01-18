‘If he keeps playing like this’ – Harry Redknapp weighs in on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s performance against Brentford

Harry Redknapp has claimed that Trent Alexander-Arnold will be in his team of the week every week if he continues to perform as he did against Brentford on Sunday.

The Liverpool No. 66 registered his tenth Premier League assist of the season when he set up Fabinho’s opening goal with a superb corner-kick delivery.

“He just gets better! What a season the right-back is having, His assist record is incredible, and he added another against Brentford on Sunday,” Redknapp told BetVictor (via Sport Review).

“That was topped off by a clean sheet as well. There won’t be many weeks where he doesn’t feature if he keeps playing like this.”

The England international is well known for his impressive passing and crossing ability and there’s no surprise many people, including Jurgen Klopp, believe the 23-year-old is the best right-back in the world.

Since the beginning of the 2018/19 season, only Bayern Munich’s Thomas Muller and PSG’s Lionel Messi have registered more assists in Europe’s top five leagues than ‘the Scouser in our team’.

When Trent isn’t in the side, and this isn’t a criticism to Neco Williams, it’s clear that we do miss him and we don’t look as strong when he’s absent.

He’ll be hoping to be in the side for Thursday’s huge clash against Arsenal at the Emirates – hopefully, he can put in another impressive performance and help us through to the final.