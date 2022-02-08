(Video) Watch Luis Diaz showcase his shooting ability with tidy finish in Liverpool training

Liverpool’s new signing Luis Diaz impressed on his debut against Cardiff City at the weekend and his sharpshooting in training will continue to impress supporters.

The Colombian signed from Porto last month and set up our second goal of the game against the Welsh outfit on Sunday.

Takumi Minamino was the man that extended our lead thanks to the hard work of our new man – his pressing and quick feet allowed him to put it on a plate for the Japan international.

He has netted 16 goals and registered six assists in 29 appearances this term and them figures won’t surprise many fans once they see this clip of him finding the back of the net in training and looking extremely sharp.

The 25-year-old will be looking for more game time against Leicester City at Anfield on Thursday as the Reds look to keep momentum with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

You can catch the video of our No. 23 below via @PassLikeThiago on Twitter.