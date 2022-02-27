Gary Lineker shares five-word verdict on questionable VAR call during Everton v Man City

Gary Lineker was the latest in a long line of pundits and commentators to question the decision to not award Everton a penalty in their clash with Manchester City.

The Blues were denied a spot-kick despite replays appearing to show midfielder Rodri’s arm striking the ball below the sleeve line.

Woah, that’s a penalty surely? — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) February 26, 2022

The 1-0 result to the Cityzens saw the visitors reestablish a six-point lead over title rivals Liverpool, which could prove significant down the line.

Whilst we can appreciate that on-pitch officials are far from infallible with regard to their decision-making, it’s inexplicable how VAR deemed the evidence on offer as inconclusive at the time.

With things proving to be somewhat close in the title race (not to mention the battle to avoid relegation), we at the Empire of the Kop can only hope such a decision doesn’t prove to be pivotal down the line.

Should we win our next league game in hand, of course, there will be an element of control surrounding our title hopes – particularly with an upcoming clash at the Etihad on the horizon.

