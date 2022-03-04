West Ham star ‘confident’ his side can cause an upset when the Hammers take on Liverpool at Anfield

West Ham United midfielder Manuel Lanzini has sent a defiant message to Liverpool informing them that he and his hammers teammates are confident his side can cause an upset at Anfield on Saturday night.

David Moyes’ side head into the game sat fifth in the table, two points behind Manchester United in fourth, but are aware of the challenge they face against Jurgen Klopp’s in-form side.

“Of course, we have a team to play well in these kinds of games, but need to focus on our game,” Lanzini told West Ham’s official website (via Hammers News).

“We know Liverpool is one of the best teams in the world at this moment, but I think we are confident in our form and our team and we are all focussed on this.”

West Ham were knocked out of the FA Cup on Wednesday when they were defeated 3-1 by Southampton whilst we beat Norwich 2-1 to progress through to the quarters and set up a tie with either Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield Town.

The game is a huge one for both sides as we seek to maintain pace with Manchester City whilst the Hammers are craving the chance to play in the Champions League if they finish in the top four.

We will have to be at our best in order to earn all three points against a side that defeated us 3-2 earlier this season at the London Stadium.

The game kicks off at 5:30pm tomorrow – let’s hope we have too much and can come away with all three points against the London outfit.

