(Video) Brighton ‘keeper Sanchez escapes red after clattering Diaz with criminally reckless challenge

Posted by
(Video) Brighton ‘keeper Sanchez escapes red after clattering Diaz with criminally reckless challenge

Luis Diaz opened the scoring for Liverpool in the first-half of action against Brighton but was left in a heap following a dangerously high challenge from Robert Sanchez.

The shotstopper escaped any form of punishment for the act, despite evidently failing to get any sort of contact on the ball with his high leg.

Fortunately, it would seem our Colombian has escaped unscathed, though it’s a moment that’s sure to be revisited when deliberating the value offered by VAR.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top