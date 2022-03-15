(Video) Henderson lauds work done by ambulance staff after day spent with NHS workers

Jordan Henderson volunteered some of his time to spend a day with staff members of the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

The Liverpool skipper delved into what an average day looked like for the NHS workers, from taking difficult calls to the work done by volunteers connected with the service.

As a football club with clear socialist roots, it’s great to see representatives of Liverpool Football Club help spread awareness of the challenges faced by NHS staff and the impact of the pandemic on their workload.

You can catch the clip in question here, courtesy of BBC Sport.