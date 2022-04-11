Ex-Manchester City midfielder criticises Fabinho’s involvement in the build-up to Kevin De Bruyne’s deflected opening goal yesterday

Nigel de Jong has criticised Liverpool star Fabinho for his role in the build-up to Manchester City’s opening goal against the Reds at the weekend.

Pep Guardiola’s side played out a 2-2 draw with the Anfield outfit yesterday afternoon but the former City midfielder was far from impressed with the Brazilian’s actions as Kevin De Bruyne’s deflected effort gave the hosts the lead just six minutes in.

“It was a lucky deflection, I must admit,”de Jong told Premier League productions (via HITC).

“Sometimes you need a bit of luck when you shoot from outside of the box.

“Fabinho was complaining here, not looking at Kevin de Bruyne. But this is too easy, as a defensive midfielder this can’t happen.

“You have to make sure he can’t pass you on the edge of the box. Of course, sometimes you need a little bit of luck, it was a deflection and Man City were 1-0 up, deserved and they were the better team for the first 60 minutes.”

The Belgian midfielder ultimately walked past Fabinho without our No. 3 throwing a proper tackle in.

We all know the quality that De Bruyne possesses and it’s criminal to allow the No. 17 to shoot from that sort of area.

de Jong did rightly point out that it took a wicked deflection, but the shot shouldn’t have even been allowed in the first place.

Jurgen Klopp’s side certainly weren’t at their best at the Etihad yesterday but once again showed real resilience to come away with something from the game.

The result suits City more as it means they remain one point clear at the top of the table with just seven league games remaining, but we’re certainly involved in a title race.

On paper, you’d have every right to suggest that our fixtures during the run-in are slightly harder than City’s – but there’s no easy game in the Premier League.

We’re still to welcome Manchester United, Everton and Spurs to Anfield before the season ends so it’s time for us to step up and prove we deserve the title.