Almeria owner seems to confirm Darwin Nunez’s move to Liverpool as he’s set to receive sell-on fee from Benfica

UD Almeria are a very interested party in any possible deal for Darwin Nunez, due to the sell-on fee they have negotiated.

Taking to his Twitter account, the owner of the La Liga side, Turki Alalshikh posted an image of the Uruguayan in a Liverpool shirt – along with the caption: ‘@Darwinn99 ❤️💪🏻🔥🦁’.

This may mean little, as it’s unlikely that the Saudi Arabian owner would have an insight into the deal for the 22-year-old and is probably just reacting to the news that is being shared online.

However, the 20% sell-on fee that the Spanish club are due to receive from any profits of the £20 million deal with Benfica in 2020 has certainly made the owner happy.

They must be watching with a similar amount of interest to us for this deal to be completed, as they push to retain their La Liga place in the next campaign.

It will also explain the desire from the Portuguese side to get as much money as they can from ourselves, seeing such a large chunk heading to the Saudi Arabian’s pocket.

You can view the Nunez update via @Turki_alalshikh on Twitter:

