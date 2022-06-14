Darwin Nunez’s shirt number history and what number he could select for Liverpool

Now deals have been agreed and the money has been sorted, Darwin Nunez can look to figure out some formalities for his Liverpool career.

One big decision will be what shirt number the 22-year-old decides to wear, seeing as we often use them in chants – he needs to make sure it’s a good one.

By analysing his shirt number history throughout his career so far, we may be able to make an educated guess as to which number he may select.

READ MORE: (Video) Jamie Carragher ‘sad to see’ the famous front three ‘broken up’ but relaxed as we ‘normally get the recruitment right’

His career began with his native Peñarol and the Uruguayan solely wore the No.24 for the side that he helped win two Uruguayan Primera División titles with.

Next came Spain and with UD Almería the 6″2 forward wore the No.21 during his solitary season with the club.

His big move to Benfica saw the forward adorn the No.9 shirt, a number he wore during his 34-goal season in the last campaign.

On the international stage with Uruguay, it’s been more of a mixed bag. At youth level he wore the No.19 and for the first-team he has worn No’s 9, 18, 21, 22 and most commonly 11.

Of the seven numbers that have been worn on the back of his jersey before, here’s the current availability at Anfield:

9 – Bobby Firmino

11 – Mo Salah

18 – Takumi Minamino

19 – FREE

21 – Kostas Tsimikas

22 – Loris Karius

24 – FREE

With Karius set to depart at the end of the month, Nunez has a choice of three numbers but given the memories of home and success with Peñarol – he may well opt for No.24.

No.19 may be better suited if he wants to keep with a ‘traditional’ forward’s number and there’s still the possibility he could take Sadio Mane’s No.10.

They appear to be the three most likely but perhaps the striker will want to wait for Firmino’s No.9, whilst adorning the number he wore for his boyhood club in the meantime.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Farewell to Loris Karius – one of the unluckiest players in Liverpool’s history