Bellingham’s parents may welcome a move to Liverpool for both brothers across the next year with 16-year-old ready in September

Jobe Bellingham may not be the Bellingham that Liverpool fans were hoping for but could be very much one that they get.

As reported by Dinesh Kumar: ‘Liverpool are looking at signing Jobe Bellingham in September.

‘Bellingham’s parents want to be assured that Jobe will have playing time and that no deal relates to Jude, although they’re not opposed to both playing for the same team if it benefits both of their careers’.

The 16-year-old doesn’t turn 17 until late September and that may be why the club will wait until that point to try and sign the Birmingham City teenager.

Seeing that it could also positively impact any potential deal for Jude next summer, then this could be a no brainer for ourselves in our pursuit of the Borussia Dortmund man too.

If the younger brother turns out anywhere near the player that his sibling looks set to be, then we could have a formidable duo on our hands.

