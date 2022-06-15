Liverpool told to sell ‘wild’ star whose contract expires next summer: ‘I don’t see them renewing’

The future of Naby Keita remains somewhat uncertain with the Guinean international’s expiring contract (set to run out next summer) yet to be addressed by the Liverpool hierarchy.

As far as Gabriel Agbonlahor is concerned, the Reds ‘should be looking to part ways’ with the former RB Leipzig star who, in his view, has yet to live up to the expectations of his £48m move to Anfield.

“Keita is on and off, he doesn’t score enough goals and can be a bit wild in his play. He’s not lived up to the price tag at all. I’m sure Liverpool should be looking to part ways,” the former England international told Football Insider.

“They need two top-class midfielders in there. [Jordan] Henderson is 31, he’s not going to be playing as much. Fabinho is your one starter and Thiago gets injured a lot. They need two midfielders for me.

“I don’t see them renewing Keita.”

Injuries have factored into frustrating campaigns from the 27-year-old – a point well illustrated by an arguably commendable term from the player in the 2021/22 season where niggles proved to be less prohibitive.

On that basis, provided that both the medical and coaching department are confident Keita can continue to be broadly available throughout much of the next few seasons, it should be a no-brainer to keep hold of the midfielder.

Liverpool can certainly ill afford to throw away any depth in light of their need for an addition in the middle of the park to bring down the average age of the department in question.

A failed move for Aurelien Tchouameni has, for some commentators, signalled the end of our pursuit of reinforcements in that area, with Jude Bellingham tipped to be the subject of heavy interest next year.

