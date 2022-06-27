“I need to shout at people” – Jordan Henderson on his leadership skills and motivation to ‘prove people wrong’

Posted by
“I need to shout at people” – Jordan Henderson on his leadership skills and motivation to ‘prove people wrong’

Jordan Henderson is an inspirational captain at Liverpool and he has been discussing his role in Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Speaking on the ‘Jordan Henderson is Never Done’ documentary, the 32-year-old said: “When I’m on the pitch I’m different. I think I’ve always been quite an instinctive player, quite a high-energy, intense player, quite emotional. I’ve sort of had to improve over the last few years, definitely, since Jürgen came. I get a lot of help from the players around me, of course, a lot of help from the coaching staff.

“I do become a lot more intense [on the pitch], a lot more aggressive – only to try to help the team. I need to shout at people for them to be able to hear me really.

READ MORE: (Video) Jamie Carragher loving Jamie Webster’s music in Glastonbury as the Scouser dances and signs at the festival

“My motivation has always been to prove people wrong and I don’t think that will ever go, I think that will always be the case. I’ve always had to prove people wrong all through my life and I don’t think I’d want it to change now. I’ve learned to deal with it, I’ve learned to use it in a positive way.”

It’s no secret that our No.14 is a vocal leader on the pitch and he manages to get the best out of his teammates because of it.

His fight to prove people wrong is what makes him such a good player too, as the Sunderland-born midfielder has been silencing doubters ever since he arrived at Anfield.

The whole documentary is a real treat and helps to personify what the skipper means to this football club.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top