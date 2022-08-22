Jurgen Klopp reveals that selling Naby Keita ‘is not possible’ but if he did leave ‘there would be a replacement’ brought in

Naby Keita has been linked several times with a move away from Liverpool and now Jurgen Klopp has had his say on the chances of the No.8 leaving the club and if we would replace him.

Speaking with the media ahead of the game against Manchester United (via The Athletic), the 55-year-old said: “Selling Naby now and not replacing him? No, that is not possible. Of course not. It is not the plan,” says Klopp.

“We are done. A player can go and we don’t replace him? No. Naby will not go but if he would, which he will not do, there would be a replacement of course.”

The German went on to explain what control he has in transfer window: “There is another fact that I am not in charge of what we can spend. We get things told to us. Then we deal with it. That is always the same, never different.

“I always have to accept that and always did. It makes no sense to worry about something you cannot change. That is a waste of energy, a waste of positivity.

“I love this group and not because they are so good looking. No, because they are incredible characters. If the facts are the facts accept them and go from there.”

Despite the boss publicly denying any truth in the rumours over an unsettled midfielder in his ranks prior to this, the questions about the Guinean won’t go away.

It’s a strange situation to be in, with our manager claiming there is 0.0% truth in the rumours about the 27-year-old leaving but still being asked to provide further updates on the situation.

He has again confirmed that the former RB Leipzig man won’t leave in this window but there will no doubt be further links of him departing Anfield.

Our No.8 doesn’t seem to be the first choice on Jurgen Klopp’s team sheet, never mind in his midfield three, and that looks to be something that could cause an issue for him.

