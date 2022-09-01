Liverpool made approach for another Juventus midfielder ‘last night’ before deciding on taking Arthur Melo – report

Liverpool obviously took the news of Jordan Henderson’s injury against Newcastle United as a catalyst for a new signing, with not one but two midfielders said to have been approached at Juventus.

We know that Arthur Melo was one of these players but it has now been revealed by Gianluca Di Marzio that: ‘Last night Liverpool asked about Denis Zakaria. The Reds then chose to take Arthur, also from Juventus’.

Denis Zakaria, in another turn of events for the player, has now had a deal agreed for a move to Chelsea and so his move to the Premier League is still on course to happen.

It’s another crazy transfer deadline day around the world, something that we don’t often see our club too involved in, and it seems that the Italian club had a clear plan to offload some players.

It’s good to hear that Jurgen Klopp made a clear decision over which man to take and our first choice is set to be named as our latest signing, with the Brazilian set to be announced imminently.

What may be a slight worry is that Thomas Tuchel seems to have a very similar plan about his midfield players, with several contracts running out in the summer and they too have now signed an experienced player on loan.

It was previously revealed by Fabrizio Romano that both ourselves and the London club had approached Jude Bellingham this summer and now both clubs seem to have found a stop-gap – before the summer negotiations begin.

We’re set to battle it out with the team from Stamford Bridge, for the talented England international – let’s hope we see him end up at Anfield in a red shirt though.

