(Video) Arthur Melo on why being part of Barcelona’s famous 4-0 loss at Anfield made him want to join Liverpool

Arthur Melo played in the famous Liverpool victory over Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final and the Brazilian has revealed how this experience led him to become our player.

Speaking with the club after his one-year loan deal was confirmed, the 26-year-old said: “Liverpool have a wonderful history in football. I’ve played against Liverpool, I know what it feels like to be in the stadium with the fans behind them.

“I was with the opposition and now I’m on the right side so I’m really excited. It’s a massive club with a great manager and great players. As I said before, it’s a dream to be here.

“It’s really emotional. As I mentioned, I’ve experienced playing in the stadium with such an incredible place in football history.

“I was on the other side, not anymore. I could feel the emotion on the pitch, the fans never stopped cheering. They pushed the team on and on.

“I’m sure it will be an unforgettable life experience for me, I’m really looking forward to getting started straight away and feeling these emotions. I really can’t wait”.

It’s sure to be a special occasion for man on loan from Juventus, when he steps onto the Anfield grass as a Red for the first time.

The atmosphere isn’t likely to be quite as good as that famous night but the former Gremio man will be hoping to experience a few of those very special evenings, in the coming year.

You can watch the interview with Arthur via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

