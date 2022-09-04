(Video) Fans will struggle to work out Klopp’s apparent secret signal for summoning Firmino from bench

With Darwin Nunez completing his three match suspension for head butting Joachim Andersen in time to face Everton, Jurgen Klopp opted to start our £64m forward ahead of in-form Bobby Firmino at Goodison Park.

It was a decision that surprised many of the Red persuasion and one that unfortunately didn’t quite pay off even though our No. 27 did come close to giving Liverpool the lead in the second half with a stunning Fernando Torres-esque effort.

Firmino had to settle for a spot on the bench and after Fabio Carvalho picked up a knock late in the second half after being clattered by Amadou Onana, our German boss appeared to order our No. 9 to warm up through a rather strange form of communication.

READ MORE: ‘I’m not sure what you see there’ – Jurgen Klopp makes Mo Salah admission following goalless Merseyside derby

Although in truth it does appear that the Brazilian is speaking to a member of Klopp’s coaching staff, from the clip below it looks like when the German tactician smiles, Firmino instantly springs out of his seat and heads down the touchline to get warm.

Carvalho did have to be replaced at half time but his boss calmed concerns by claiming the Portugal youth international’s injury was ‘not bad’ but was swollen.

Firmino looked lively when he came on and twice came close to breaking the deadlock but was denied by decent Jordan Pickford stops.

You can see the clip below via @TheAnfieldBuzz on Twitter:

Klopp using a secret signal 😬 to summon Firmino pic.twitter.com/ozWRW3eUMc — The Anfield Buzz (@TheAnfieldBuzz) September 3, 2022

#Ep58 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Rating Liverpool’s UCL group, making a new signing… & more!