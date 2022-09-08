(Video) Luis Diaz’s compilation shows that he was the only shining light against Napoli on a dismal night for the Reds

Luis Diaz was the main man for Liverpool on a night that will hopefully be wiped from our memories, after we fell to a 4-1 loss at the hands of Napoli.

The man who scored our only goal of the evening was also the stand out player, by a long way, for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Whilst others around him could be criticised for a lack of effort and desire, the Colombian certainly could not be.

Our No.23 was a credit to himself and the club, on a dark evening in Italy.

You can watch the video compilation of Diaz’s highlights via CVcompsLD on YouTube:

