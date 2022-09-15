Paul Glatzel’s horror return from six months out through injury as loanee is ruled out again

Liverpool have loaned out a host of young players this season and one of those is Paul Glatzel, with the forward making his first appearance this season but in far from ideal circumstances.

As reported by Jack Lusby: ‘Frustrating night for Paul Glatzel at Tranmere. Back for his first game in six months, subbed on and then back off injured 13 minutes later’.

It’s understood to be a hamstring injury for the youngster and he is set to again have surgery, in what must be a gravely disappointing return to first-team action with Tranmere Rovers.

It was clear that the 21-year-old had rushed back to make his long awaited comeback from injury and that has probably only made matters worse, you can only imagine how disappointed he now must be.

Seven goals and six assists in 22 appearances last year was a decent return on the Wirral for our striker but he just can’t catch a break or run of form, due to these injury issues.

Let’s all hope that this is just another minor setback in the former German Under-18 international’s fledgling career and that he can get himself back on the pitch soon.

