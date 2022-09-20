Layton Stewart on the ‘different challenge’ posed to the young Reds by the Papa Johns Trophy

Many Liverpool fans may not even realise that our youngsters take part in the Papa Johns Trophy but Layton Stewart has discussed the unique challenge that the tournament provides.

Speaking with the club’s website, the 20-year-old said: “It is different because we are playing against senior players, which brings a different challenge.

“There’s a crowd there, they are mostly all against you really and it’s a tough challenge against senior players.

“It’s different for the lads and it gives us a different insight into what we need to do if we go out on loan and further our careers”.

The format of pitting an Under-21 side against the senior lower-league outfits will certainly have its critics, with many of the Premier League’s academy sides not necessarily doing too well in the competition.

On a commercial front, you can understand why the League One and Two clubs would have gone with this – as supporters will certainly be drawn to watch a Liverpool side if they are made up of kids or not.

Playing every game away from home is certainly a disadvantage to the youngsters too but it will provide them all with invaluable experience at a senior level.

More fans, more physicality and more pressure will help some players flourish and is something that can help the coaches see where their development is at

As we have sent so many players out on loan this summer too, it’s clearly a good insight into which players are ready for the step up.

After a goal against Salford City in the previous outing, the Scouser will be hoping to add to his tally in the next match against Rochdale.

