(Video) Heart-warming moment Thiago Alcantara shields young mascot from the cold prior to Rangers clash

Thiago Alcantara is a real class act on the pitch and often has Liverpool supporters on their feet with his wonderful performances, but it’s something that the Spaniard maestro did before Tuesday night’s clash with Rangers that has caught the eye of many on social media.

As You’ll Never Walk Alone rang around Anfield on what was a blustery Champions League night on Merseyside, our No. 6 spotted that one of the young mascots stood nearby was feeling the cold more than most.

This prompted the 31-year-old to take off his club jacket and cover the youngster to shield them from the cold.

He’s loved by many purely for his footballing ability but this is another reason for the former Bayern Munich star to be adored by not just Liverpool supporters, but football fans in general.

You can watch the clip below via @joepearce_ on Twitter (courtesy of @lovingtrent on TikTok).

