Chris Sutton offers his score prediction for Liverpool’s trip to Nottingham Forest

Chris Sutton has backed Liverpool to earn all three points when they face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in tomorrow’s lunchtime kick off.

The Reds earned a 1-0 victory away to Steve Cooper’s side in the FA Cup last term and will be hoping for more of the same this time around.

Jurgen Klopp may be without star striker Darwin Nunez after he felt tightness in his hamstring during Wednesday’s 1-0 victory over West Ham, but the BBC pundit is still backing the Anfield outfit to pick up their third consecutive Premier League win.

“Forest held out for a point at Brighton on Tuesday and got a clean sheet, which might give them a bit of confidence, but they offered very little in front of goal,” Sutton told BBC Sport.

“They need to get the balance right between defence and attack and they badly need a victory, but it is hard to see them managing any of that against Liverpool.

“The Reds were far from great themselves against West Ham in midweek but, even if they are not at their best, I’d still expect them to win.”

Forest have won just once so far this season but will be eager to cause an upset in front of their home fans.

We defeated Manchester City last weekend in what was a huge performance for the FA Cup champions and, although we weren’t at our best against the Hammers earlier this week, we showed great character to hold out and earn the victory.

Nunez has three goals in his last four appearances so it would be a huge blow to be without the Uruguayan’s services tomorrow, especially with Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz also sidelined a the moment.

Even if our No. 27 isn’t fit enough to feature against Cooper’s side, we should still have enough quality to win the game and lift us up to fifth place before the rest of the weekend’s Premier League fixtures take place.

Sutton has predicted a 2-0 win for the Redmen.

