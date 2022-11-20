(Video) Trent Alexander-Arnold breaks silence on defensive criticism

Trent Alexander-Arnold is evidently more than aware that the defensive side of his game has been placed under a microscope of epic proportions this season.

Some of the critique has been on the money, though we’d argue that, perhaps, the No.66 has become a victim of his own impeccably high standards across the board.

As far as we’re concerned, there’s improvement to be made, though the idea that the fullback is in any way shape or form a poor defender is absolutely wide of the mark.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ITV Sport: