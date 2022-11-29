Ex-Red provides merciless put-down of Harry Maguire

Liverpool supporters are, it’s safe to say, not the biggest fans of England nor of Manchester United and one ex-Red has tapped into both of these feelings with a brutal comment about Harry Maguire.

Taking to his Twitter account, Steve McMahon replied to a comment that read: ‘Southgate only plays players in positions they play for their clubs’ and said: ‘Why isn’t mcguire on the bench then ?’.

It was a great comment from the 61-year-old that managed to poke fun at Gareth Southgate’s unfaltering loyalty for some players – despite their poor form domestically.

With many of our supporters feel aggrieved on behalf of Trent Alexander-Arnold not being handed any game time, this was always likely to be a remark that would receive hit home for some of our supporters.

Although the thought of our No.66 being rested and returning to Anfield in good condition is a good one, you can also empathise with him for missing out on playing at the biggest stage of international football.

Let’s hope the words of ours (and Everton’s) former midfielder can come to prove right too, as we can always enjoy a laugh at those from Old Trafford.

Why isn't mcguire on the bench then ? https://t.co/JWLduqwlsp — Steve McMahon (@stevemacca11) November 29, 2022

