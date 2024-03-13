(Video) Sky Sports confirm Liverpool’s 26-y/o set to end four-year international absence

Although international football is never much more than an unwelcome disruption to the action we all actually care about, especially at this point of the season, it’s nice to see Liverpool players’ efforts being recognised.

It’s arguable that none in the current squad of players deserve this boost more than Joe Gomez, who is set to be named in the England squad for the first time in four years.

The 26-year-old has been touted by Jurgen Klopp to make a return to the international scene and it seems that Gareth Southgate was listening.

Our No.2 has been tremendous across many different positions in this campaign and his form has more than warranted this reward.

You can watch the Gomez update via @SkySportsNews on X:

Joe Gomez is set to be named in the England squad for the first time in four years, with Jack Butland, who hasn't played for England for more than five years, expected to be included too 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/q0L0TC5fyc — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 13, 2024

