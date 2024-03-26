(Video) Danns highlights as he captains England in bullish striking performance

Jayden Danns was a name that most Liverpool fans hadn’t heard before the season began but now the 18-year-old is a familiar face for our supporters.

His performance as captain for his England age group showed how he’s quite literally head and shoulders above many of his teammates.

The forward performed for the Under-18s as they drew with Germany in the Pinatar Super Cup, before the skipper scored in a victorious penalty shoot-out.

There may be some more opportunities for the Scouser this season but it still seems that the future is very bright for him.

