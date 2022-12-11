(Video) Henderson appears to snub Mbappe handshake moments before England’s clash with France

Liverpool fans have been delighted with the work Jordan Henderson has done during England’s World Cup campaign in appearing to encourage Jude Bellingham to move to Anfield, but Reds supporters will be bemused by the skippers latest actions after he appeared to ignore a handshake from Kylian Mbappe.

As both England and France players lined up in the tunnel prior to last night’s World Cup quarter-final clash, the PSG star reached his hand out in what appeared to be in the direction of the 32-year-old.

It must be said, however, that it’s unclear from the angle of the video as to whether the former Monaco man is gesturing to another player in front of the Liverpool man or to a young mascot out of picture.

Mbappe does appear to have a cheeky grin on his face after the incident and it was Didier Deschamps’ side that had the last laugh as they defeated the Three Lions 2-1.

Check the video out below via @TheGerrardWay: