(Video) Darwin Nunez scores absolutely filthy volley goal after pinpoint Trent cross

Darwin Nunez came up with the goods when Liverpool most desperately needed them with a stunning goal just before the stroke of half-time.

The Reds had regressed massively following an uncharacteristic error from Alisson Becker inside his own box but rallied toward the end of the first 45 with the Uruguayan caressing an effort into the net following Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross.

The Merseysiders had opened the game up brightly but struggled to maintain control over the contest in the build-up to the aforementioned error.

