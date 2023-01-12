(Image) New Liverpool x LeBron James kit collaboration reportedly leaked online

Nike are set to release a Liverpool X LeBron James themed kit ‘early this year’ according to reports and a image of the proposed shirt is believed to have been leaked online – via The Kitman.

Ever since the club swapped New Balance for Nike at the beginning of the 2020/21 campaign, the match day and training jersey designs have been hugely popular amongst supporters and there’s hope that the reported LeBron link-up will bring further revenue to the club.

The NBA star was previously a shareholder of the Anfield outfit but in March of last year the 38-year-old exchanged his share of the club for a stake in current Reds owner FSG instead.

The American has previously been spotted wearing Liverpool clothing and it’s clear that FSG are doing what they can to increase revenue wherever possible.

Let’s hope they put some of the money towards a new midfielder as we’re in urgent need of some reinforcements!

Check a picture of the leaked jersey below:

