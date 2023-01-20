(Video) Virgil van Dijk named in FIFA Team of the Year after a brilliant 2022 for Liverpool

Had the final two games of last season gone differently, we may have been building statues of every member of Jurgen Klopp’s star-studded squad but it turns out that only one man was deemed good enough to make a team of the year – Virgil van Dijk.

As shared on EA Sports FIFA’s Twitter account, our No.4 was paired with Eder Militao as the best centre-backs in football.

READ MORE: Wilson on why Bellingham ‘may look elsewhere’ away from Liverpool

The team was voted for by fans around the world but it must be a big moment for the Dutch captain to be handed the accolade and it shows how widely respected he is.

Although 2023 hasn’t started too well, let’s hope that we can end the year with many more Reds collecting such awards for their work in the coming 12 months.

You can watch the announcement of van Dijk being part of the team of the year via @EASPORTSFIFA on Twitter:

As chosen by you. Presenting the #FIFA23 Team of the Year 🏆#TOTY pic.twitter.com/xGfMKsJCUP — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) January 19, 2023

#Ep68 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: The Redmen TV’s Paul Machin on Qatar takeover rumours, the midfield conundrum… and more