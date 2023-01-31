Liverpool ‘have sent scouts’ to monitor 22-year-old but face competition from Brighton – report

It wouldn’t be transfer deadline day if Liverpool weren’t linked to any new players and, although it’s clear that this isn’t an option for the current window, this latest man seems to be attracting from other Premier League clubs too.

As reported by Mike McGrath from The Daily Telegraph: ‘LASK forward Keito Nakamura subject of approaches from FC Augsburg and Reims but the Japanese player is set to stay with Austrian Bundesliga club for season. Liverpool & Brighton have sent scouts to watch him his season (8 goals+3 assists/15 apps) & will monitor him’.

Keito Nakamura is someone who plays in a position we’re not exactly short of at the moment, a left-winger and another attacking option – meaning that many will immediately be dubious over any possible links.

READ MORE: (Video) Didi Hamann knows who’s to blame for Liverpool slump as Klopp point made

With 11 goals and six assists in 18 appearances in all competitions for LASK this season, the Japanese forward has lit up the Austrian Bundesliga and looks destined to follow the likes of Erling Haaland and Takumi Minamino in leaving the country for the Premier League.

If there’s one thing that the Reds could probably benefit from at the moment, it’s following the recruitment team that Brighton have – with the Seagulls finding star after star of late and doing so for such an affordable price.

It’s likely to be a name that leads to nothing but appears to be a different tact from our normal transfer ideas and with a likely busy summer coming, perhaps we could pick up a couple of younger players up – whilst we also hope to see some marquee arrivals too.

You can view the reported Liverpool links to Nakamura via @mcgrathmike on Twitter:

LASK forward Keito Nakamura subject of approaches from FC Augsburg and Reims but the Japanese player is set to stay with Austrian Bundesliga club for season.

Liverpool & Brighton have sent scouts to watch him his season (8 goals+3 assists/15 apps) & will monitor him #LFC #BHAFC — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) January 30, 2023

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?