Fabrizio Romano confirms ‘LFC board keep following’ 24-year-old midfielder as Reds star ‘could leave’

Liverpool face the prospect of losing three midfielders in one fell swoop this summer if they should choose not to address the expiring contracts of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner before the end of the campaign.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Twitter that the No.8 remains on course to become a free agent despite his recent resurgence whilst the powers that be at Anfield continue to keep tabs on Wolves’ Matheus Nunes ‘among midfield options’.

The Reds were said to hold some interest in the Portuguese international in 2022 but rather remarkably stepped out of the way to allow Wolves to snap up the talented midfielder.

How this will affect our ability to snap him up this summer remains to be seen, though a report from The Telegraph has claimed that a deal in the region of £44m would be possible.

Regardless, it still doesn’t explain why the club didn’t move for the player after it became clear that top target Aurelien Tchouameni was Real Madrid bound and no other midfield additions would be made.

Better late than never, one might surmise about the whole situation, though we hope the club makes a genuine effort this summer to address a glaring concern that went without surgery over the last four and a half years.

Ultimately, if all three of Keita, Milner and Oxlade-Chamberlain make way come the end of the campaign, there’s an argument for not stopping at Jude Bellingham and Matheus Nunes – particularly if Fabinho’s form doesn’t seriously improve in the second-half of the season.

