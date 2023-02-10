(Image) Anfield Road End update as exterior details added to the construction of the new stand

It’s been an interesting sight to see how the Anfield Road End has been slowly building up and up above the current stand throughout the past two seasons and now exterior work is being completed.

The framework has been there for all to see, as the roof of the Main Stand is set to be joined up with the new structure and now the outside brickwork that we see around the ground, is going to be extended into it’s newest end.

With neighbours Everton moving across the city soon, it’s nice to see that we can still keep ours and their traditional home going in its original location – extending the history of the area into the future.

It’s going to be a sight to behold once the work is completed, with half of the stadium being updated under our current owners.

You can view the images of the brickwork via u/const_bigMan on Reddit:

