Reliable journalist backs Bellingham news Liverpool fans will love to hear

Despite ongoing speculation over Jurgen Klopp and his alleged seven-year itch, the German appears set to ride the storm with Liverpool and break the habit of his coaching lifetime by committing to a rebuild.

The hope will be, of course, that the German and his recruitment team (in whatever form it may take after Julian Ward’s departure) will be furnished with the necessary finances to embark on a summer of change.

Jude Bellingham will, inevitably, top the Reds’ focus this summer and it seems that even a potential lack of Champions League football may not stand in their way with The Athletic’s Oliver Kay corroborating Christian Falk’s report on the Englishman.

We shouldn’t necessarily rely on that eventuality playing out and give up on the current campaign, of course, and we’ve no doubt that Klopp and his coaching team will be busy pouring over the remaining possibilities they could explore to improve our fortunes on the pitch.

Though we’re reminded by the reality that things could get drastically worse, it’s likewise critical that we believe in the likelihood of things improving between now and the end of the season.

Bellingham may very well believe in going for the right long-term project that will safeguard and nurture his own personal development but it’s going to be necessary for us to at least show that we’re heading in a generally upward direction between now and the end of the term.

