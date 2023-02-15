‘Bad news for Liverpool fans’ – Ismael Mahmoud weighs in on FSG takeover update

QIA have abandoned talks with Liverpool Football Club, which could mean a total lack of a partnership in the near future between the Reds and a Qatar-based entity one journalist has postulated.

Isamael Mahmoud tweeted his thoughts in the aftermath of Alex Miller’s announcement on the same social media platform of the investment group moving on to Manchester United.

Bad news for Liverpool fans, but unfortunately it is true. If the Manchester United purchase takes place, there is no Qatari offer for Liverpool FSG stood up to Qatar's ambitions and desire to buy Liverpool https://t.co/mQS7zfbpY9 — Ismael Mahmoud – إسماعيل مطر (@ismaeelmahmoudd) February 15, 2023

Whether the absence of an agreement between the Reds and a Qatar-based group is something to be mourned, however, is something up for debate.

As far as we’re concerned here at Empire of the Kop, we have absolutely no interest in seeing a group or investor have any involvement with Liverpool if there is a clear link to a regime with a questionable record on human rights.

Whether that same group or individual is capable of catapulting us into the financial stratosphere occupied by the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Newcastle is, quite simply, utterly irrelevant and shouldn’t factor into our decision-making on the matter.

We of course want to see Jurgen Klopp given the backing he needs to address the clear flaws in our squad but it shouldn’t come at the price of sacrificing both the club and city’s values.

