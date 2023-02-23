‘This team has come to an end’ – Carragher’s brutally honest Liverpool comments as Klopp is tipped for busy summer transfer window

Although there are calls for Liverpool to add reinforcements in midfield come the summer, Jamie Carragher believes Jurgen Klopp also needs to add new faces in defence.

The Reds were defeated 5-2 by Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night with the Anfield outfit’s backline all over the place at times during the clash.

Klopp’s side had kept consecutive clean sheets heading into the meeting with the La Liga giants but were torn apart by Karim Benzema and co.

“Some of the players there tonight… Listen, we’ve all had bad nights, real bad nights as players and maybe I shouldn’t kick someone while he’s down – I’m sure he [Joe Gomez] feels terrible,” Carragher told CBS Sports Golazo (via the Liverpool Echo).

“But Liverpool, we keep talking about midfielder players, that’s right, I think they need defenders as well. When they get exposed, they can’t defend.

READ MORE: Liverpool told why they won’t be on Jude Bellingham’s ‘radar’ in the summer

Liverpool have won every major trophy possible in the last five years but Carragher believes it’s time for a fresh start at Anfield and Klopp needs to be given the funds for mini rebuild.

The fact that Jordan Henderson is still playing week in and week out is something that shows there is real ‘mismanagement off the pitch’ according our former No. 23.

The Scouser added: “We can’t say how great this team has been for five years then saying they’re wrong to do that thing. My point is that, they’re trying to play Jurgen Klopp football without players who can play Jurgen Klopp football and that is some players who have been brought in but also some players who are there now who have just come in. I would never criticise those players because they’ve done their job for Liverpool over the last four or five years.

“The one most people talk about is probably Jordan Henderson, we all know there’s reinforcements needed in midfield and that man gets criticism from Liverpool fans, he shouldn’t. He’s done his job, he come in at 21, he’s now 32 he’s lifted every trophy. The fact that he’s still having to play week in, week out means there’s been mismanagement off the pitch.

“This team has come to an end, Klopp built a team when that they were seventh or eighth and that team over the next four or five years was amazing. He needs to be allowed to do that again, when you lose 5-2 at home in the Champions League, this has to stop, they have to start again.

“Liverpool at times before the World Cup felt they needed a midfield player or two midfield players, the more you watch this Liverpool team, you’re thinking I think it’s more four to go into the team, not just the squad.”

We need to be active in the transfer market come the summer to ensure we’re competing at the top of the league once again next season.

Jude Bellingham is believed to be the club’s main transfer target but it’s now clear that one signing alone will not solve all of our current problems.

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?