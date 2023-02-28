Liverpool make record-breaking announcement but face glaring $442.4m issue they must fix

The club’s latest financial accounts paint an interesting picture for Liverpool ahead of the summer transfer window.

The main positives to report (via the club’s official website) are that both commercial and matchday revenue is up, owing in no small part to the club’s kit deal with Nike and the return of supporter crowds after the pandemic respectively.

However, a serious point of concern will be the Reds’ spiralling wage bill (now a whopping $442.4m (€416.9m/£366m) – up from £314m), which is only second to Manchester United’s $464.2m (€437.3m/£384m), according to The Athletic.

Obviously, it’s worth bearing in mind that a number of exits could be set to take place this summer, with the likes of James Milner (£3.12m), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (£6.24m) and Naby Keita (£6.24m) all on contracts set to expire this year.

Add on top Arthur Melo’s reported salary of £5.72m per year, as claimed by Capology, of which we’re only reportedly paying half (£2.86m), and that could amount to a saving of $22.3m (€21m/£18.46m) a year.

That’s assuming too that there are no further exits beyond the aforementioned four footballers, which seems an unlikely prospect as things currently stand.

Regardless, it’s an issue that will have to be taken very seriously in light of our ongoing struggles on the pitch and the fact we have one of the oldest squads in the league.

