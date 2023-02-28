Two midfielders eyed as Liverpool drop transfer hint with club guest at Madrid clash – Jacque Talbot

Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on Brighton and Hove Albion’s Alexis Mac Allister ahead of a potential summer move.

The Reds have already given the player’s agent (and father), Carlos Mac Allister, a taste of life at Anfield with him present for the 5-2 defeat to Real Madrid as a club guest.

This comes courtesy of Jacque Talbot at Football Transfers, with it now being reported that a move for the Argentine ‘would not be in lieu of Mason Mount of Chelsea’.

READ MORE: Liverpool made fresh contact to sign ‘unbelievable’ £62m PL midfielder ‘in recent weeks’ – Matteo Moretto

READ MORE: Tsimikas in as four changes made v Wolves – predicted Liverpool team news

With Jordan Henderson on a relatively long-term contract and Fabinho only 29 years of age, the thought process likely guiding our recruitment team was that two midfielders coming in during the summer window would be enough to steer the ship in the right direction.

However, with the pair’s form about as up and down as Mercedes’ violently porpoising F1 car in the early stages of the 2022 season – not to mention the fact that as many as three midfielders could be saying their goodbyes once their contracts expire this year – a revaluation of our needs is evidently taking place.

It’s telling as the scale of our woes that even three new midfield additions may not be seen as enough to take us back to the lofty heights of the Jurgen Klopp era.

Regardless of questions around the backline, you’ll find few complaints in the fanbase if the club is given the tools to go out and secure three new quality additions to our struggling department.

EOTK Insider Opinion: The Manchester United Qatari takeover apologists have sunk to new depths as Liverpool dodge a bullet