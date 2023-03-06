(Video) Jamie Carragher’s high-pitched squeal as Firmino makes it seven against Man Utd is delightful

There was a stark contrast in emotions up in the gantry as Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville witnessed Liverpool’s seven-goal dismantling of Manchester United at Anfield.

One commentary camera caught each and every reaction from the pair for all the efforts on the night but it was the ex-Red’s delighted squeal after Bobby Firmino secured seventh heaven that is most certainly worth rewatching a few times for how it seems to pierce through the crowd’s roar.

After demolishing the Red Devils last term 9-0 on aggregate over both fixtures, it never seemed possible that we could administer a humbling more cutthroat so soon, especially in light of the inconsistency we’ve struggled with for much of the campaign.

United’s dreadful away record does need to be considered, of course, though we shouldn’t be taking anything away from a Liverpool performance that was utterly resplendent on the day.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports: