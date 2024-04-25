Jamie Carragher knows perfect man for Liverpool job; not Slot or Amorim

Jamie Carragher has suggested that Liverpool can’t rule out hiring Thomas Tuchel as their next manager.

The MNF pundit pointed to how competitive the German made Chelsea during his brief stint in charge of the Stamford Bridge-based outfit.

“I just think, he’s beat Pep [Guardiola], I just think of a guy standing on the sideline, and you’re a Liverpool supporter, and you’re looking at him thinking, ‘He can go against him’,” the former Red spoke on Stick to Football.

“If he gets to the final, he’ll have been in three of the last six Champions League finals. Now, I know it hasn’t gone perfectly at Bayern Munich for him, but the job he did at Chelsea trying to take on Klopp and Pep’s Man City… he’s got something about him.

“My hope with the people who’ve come in at Liverpool – they’ve been there before, they know the club really well – don’t ever forget how big the connection’s got to be with that Liverpool support.

“You might say that’s the same with every fan. That thing of he’s our man, he can go up and fight against Pep, fight against whoever the Man United manager is. We haven’t just got a coach there who basically is a yes man behind the scenes.”

The Merseysiders, however, appear to be closing in on Feyenoord’s Arne Slot to replace Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season.

Tuchel is a great manager but not the right fit for Liverpool

It’s difficult to imagine Thomas Tuchel being a roaring success at Anfield.

Whilst it’s worth acknowledging his recent success in Europe – a factor that’s sure to appeal to our fanbase – it’s hard to imagine him leaving Liverpool in a particularly good place after his departure.

A departure that is likely, we should add, to end in tears for all involved following an inevitable fallout with one or a range of the club’s decision-makers.

Someone more willing to fit within the structure currently in place is more likely to stand the test of time.

