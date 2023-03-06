(Video) ‘Their model works’ – Stephen Warnock sends three-minute message to ‘FSG Out’ crowd after pre-match stunt 

Stephen Warnock has spoken out in defence of Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG), believing that they have done a stellar job during their reign on Merseyside.

Prior to Sunday’s 7-0 hammering of Manchester United at Anfield, a plane was spotted flying overhead the stadium carrying a banner which stated ‘FSG Out – Klopp In – Enough is Enough’.

John Henry and co have been culpable of some serious misjudgments throughout their time with the Reds (as highlighted by Tribuna), while also coming in for criticism over a perceived lack of spending in the transfer market.

However, Warnock was keen to stress the trophies won by Liverpool under the current owners, the redevelopment of Anfield and the opening of the AXA Training Centre in Kirkby.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the 41-year-old had this message for critics of the club’s ownership: “They just think that FSG should go ‘well there’s £100m or £200m, go and buy these players’, but that’s not sustainable to do that.

“They don’t have the deep-lying pockets that other teams have. Their model works, and it works with Jurgen Klopp.”

You can see Warnock’s comments in full below, courtesy of @SkySportsPL on Twitter: