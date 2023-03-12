Mo Salah has house robbed by burglars; investigation is ongoing – report

Mo Salah’s house in Egypt has been robbed by burglars with the thieves believed to have made off with satellite receivers.

The Liverpool forward’s nephew was passing by the property in Cairo and spotted that windows were open before soon finding that the property had been ran through, that’s according to reports in Egypt (via GOAL).

The 30-year-old was already enduring a disappointing weekend after missing a penalty for the Reds in yesterday’s 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth and things appear to have now gone from bad to worse for the Egyptian King.

The report adds that CCTV footage is being assessed and security personnel are being interviewed in an attempt to identify the criminals.

With Jurgen Klopp’s side preparing for Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid in the Spanish capital, this is exactly what our No. 11 didn’t need.

Some things are more important than football, however, and we hope that Salah and his family are okay and that the perpetrators can be identified.

