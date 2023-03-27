(Video) Luis Garcia held back by Mark Gonzalez as he takes exception to Petrov foul

Luis Garcia shared his displeasure with the overzealous nature of some of the Celtic players during the legends charity game, after the match and when viewing the moment that the worst foul on him happened – it’s not hard to see his displeasure.

Stiliyan Petrov crassly stood on the leg of the Spaniard and, despite it appearing to be an accident by the former Aston Villa midfielder, our No.10 was rightly awarded a foul.

READ MORE: (Video) John Aldridge hilariously relives his legends fall at Anfield with Ian Rush

The 44-year-old could then be seen voicing his anger to the referee and then to Mark Gonzalez, who tried to pull him away from the situation.

It was clear that the friendly nature that the game was supposed to be played in wasn’t, in the eyes of the Istanbul hero.

You can watch Garcia’s reaction to the Petrov tackle (from 2:36:52) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!