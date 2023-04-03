(Video) Neville criticises plans to replace one ex-Liverpool boss with another in managerial ‘merry go round’

Liverpool fans will (mostly) keep an eye out for the fortunes of our former managers and wish them the best of luck, as we may soon find ourselves in a position where one former boss is replaced by another.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Gary Neville discussed the possibility of Rafa Benitez replacing Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City: “I’m not going to say if that’s a good appointment for Leicester – I don’t feel like saying that – but on the other hand he’s got experience.

“Some managers hover around clubs and they’re just ready to move in and pounce. I feel Rafa’s a bit like that, and so if he gets the job, great, I wish him well, it’s a tough job. But I’m not jumping up and down about it. It’s football, it’s a merry go round.”

It was far from a recommendation from the Manchester United man and it appears that he’s not happy with the way that the Spaniard is currently waiting for a Premier League job to arise.

With Roy Hodgson defeating the Northern Irishman, leading to him losing his job at the King Power Stadium and now possibly being replaced by our Istanbul gaffer – it’s safe to say there’s a fair amount of irony in play here.

