Liverpool have reportedly turned their attention away from Jude Bellingham this summer and are instead looking to sign two or three midfielders with Jurgen Klopp looking to complete a major overhaul of his squad.

The Reds have struggled for consistency this season and currently find themselves eighth in the Premier League table, behind the likes of Aston Villa and Brighton.

The Merseysiders have now been urged to sign Alexis Mac Allister from the Seagulls – a midfielder that had an ‘unbelievable’ World Cup campaign for Argentina as they picked up the Jules Rimet Trophy for the first time since 1986.

“I think Mac Allister is a great shout,” Schwarzer told Sky Sports (as quoted by HITC). “I think Mac Allister was unbelievable for Argentina at the World Cup. I think he would be a very, very good signing for Liverpool, if that was possible.”

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the dynamic midfielder this summer (Fichajes) and the Argentine’s father, who also acts as his agent, has claimed that his son will ‘most likely’ be playing his football somewhere else other than Brighton next season.

Mac Allister has the ability to control games from a deep-lying central midfield role but can also operate in a more advanced role helping to both score and create goals.

The 24-year-old has 10 goals and two assists in 29 appearances for Roberto De Zerbi’s side this term (across all competitions) and he will certainly feel that he has what it takes to make the next step – with no disrespect to the south coast outfit.

The Seagulls will be confident that they can once again bounce back and retain their high performance levels even if another of their star man does depart the club, though.

The likes of Leandro Trossard, Yves Bissouma, Marc Cucurella and ex-manager Graham Potter have all departed the Amex recently but Brighton have still continued to perform strongly and remain hopeful of securing European football next term.

