Liverpool suffer setback in pursuit of 20 y/o PL defender; parent club ‘refusing to sell’ – Football Insider

Chelsea will not entertain any offers for defender Levi Colwill amid reports Liverpool are interested in a move for the 20-year-old this summer, that’s according to Football Insider.

Although Jurgen Klopp’s main aim this summer is to strengthen his midfield options it’s believed that the German tactician is also interested in signing a new central defender.

Colwill is currently on loan at Brighton this term where he has impressed when called upon by Roberto De Zerbi but he will return to Chelsea in the summer.

He’s likely to find regular first team football hard to come by at the Blues next term meaning another loan move could make sense with the Stamford Bridge outfit ‘refusing to sell’.

After spending £600m on attempting to strengthen the squad this season and their pursuit of a top four finish all but over, the west London outfit will need to offload players in the summer but the young defender will not be one of those heading for the exit.

Mason Mount, however, could be one of those plying his trade away from the Bridge next term and Fabrizio Romano revealed recently that the 24-year-old is one of Klopp’s priorities this summer.

It’ll be interesting to see what sort of business we complete in the coming months but it now appears unlikely that we’ll see Colwill in a red shirt next term.

