Romano reveals Liverpool are ‘favourites’ to sign 24 y/o PL star; discusses what any potential transfer ‘depends on’

Liverpool ‘remain the favourites’ to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea this summer, that’s according to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano.

The England international is believed to be also attracting interest from Premier League leaders Arsenal at the moment but with him nearing the final year of his current Stamford Bridge deal it’s Jurgen Klopp’s side that have the upper hand in the race for his signature.

Mount is yet to agree on fresh terms for a contract extension with Frank Lampard’s side and they may therefore be forced to sell him summer to avoid the risk of losing him for free at the end of next season.

“Despite reported interest from Arsenal in Mason Mount, Liverpool remain the favourites for the Chelsea midfielder as they consider Mount one of the priorities,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“But it all depends on Chelsea new deal negotiations and also the Chelsea manager situation. I think it’s not about Champions League football, it’s about the project; the real timing for Mount decision will be May/June, not now for sure.”

Chelsea are all but out of the race for a top four finish and after spending £600m on attempting to strengthen their squad this season they will have to sell players to recoup some of that money.

Having been with the club for 15 years Mount is a player that they will not really want to sell, especially not to a rival like ourselves, but if he doesn’t agree to a new deal then they may have no other option.

The dynamic midfielder’s energy and creativity from the middle of the park is something that will appeal to Jurgen Klopp and our German tactician could be the man to get the Portsmouth-born star back to his best.

His career has somewhat stalled this season with a lack of regular game time and he’s registered just three goals and six assists in 35 appearances (across all competitions).

It'll certainly be interesting to see what decision Mount makes come the summer

