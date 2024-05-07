Liverpool will need to go big if they’re to sign reported 21y/o target who Jamie Carragher adores

Liverpool have been indirectly sent a firm message by the club of one reported transfer target – go big or go home.

In March, the Daily Mail claimed that the Reds had been monitoring Nottingham Forest defender Murillo, with the Midlands outfit at risk of being forced to sell their most valuable players in the summer in order to comply with the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

Football Insider had quoted the 21-year-old’s asking price at £50m, but a report from The Athletic on Monday has now stated that the Brazilian could now require a bid of at leasy £70m in order to sway City Ground chiefs.

Signed for just £11m from Corinthians nine months ago, Murillo has been one of Forest’s standout players in their battle against relegation from the Premier League in his first year in England.

Jamie Carragher has described him as an ‘outstanding‘ player, and he ranks among the top 3% of centre-backs in Europe’s five main leagues over the past year for clearances (5.83) and successful take-ons (0.66) per 90 minutes (FBref).

However, whether Liverpool would deem him worthy of a £70m+ transfer is another matter, especially when the Midlands club signed him for less than 15% of that figure as recently as last August.

The Reds are thought to be on the prowl for centre-back additions this summer (Fabrizio Romano), and Murillo’s performances at Forest this term justify the reported interest from Merseyside.

The question for Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes is whether they’re willing to go large on the Brazilian defender, or continue searching for an alternative option who’d likely represent better value for money.

